Registration Is Open for 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program on June 10
May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons want to inspire everyone to 'Play Ball.' Whether it's developing the ability to drive the ball to the opposite field or just running as fast as you can around the bases, just getting on the diamond and playing our National Pastime brings out the future stars of the game while also providing healthy exercise and uniting friends and communities.
That's why the Bisons have once again teamed up with Major League Baseball and the Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program to be part of MLB's '2023 Play Ball Weekend.' with a FREE 1-Day Clinic to give kids a great chance to learn, play and just have fun with the greatest game in the world! This year's clinic is Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at McCarthy Park in Buffalo and REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!
Open to the first 200 kids aged 5-12 (REGISTRATION OPEN), the clinic will include instruction on hitting, fielding, throwing, catching and running before a complimentary lunch is served. All participants will then be able to participate in a Home Run Derby competition. All kids also receive a complimentary ticket to the Bisons home game on Sunday, June 17 against the Syracuse Mets and a FREE Franklin Bat & Ball Set.
Get your kids signed up today for a fun-filled afternoon celebrating play and the great game of baseball. Play Ball!!!
