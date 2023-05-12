Burger to Begin MLB Rehab Tonight at Truist Field

May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox INF Jake Burger will begin a Major League Baseball rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch of tonight's game is on tap for 7:04 p.m. against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays).

Burger, 27, is currently on Chicago's 10-day Injured List (as of May 4) with a strained left oblique. The St. Louis, MO native began the 2023 campaign with the Knights and was promoted to Chicago on April 5. Since then, Burger has compiled a .224 batting average (15-for-67) with 11 runs scored, five doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBI. He is currently second on the White Sox this season in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Burger joins White Sox players Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet and Yoán Moncada on rehab assignments with the Knights at Truist Field. Hendriks is expected to pitch again tonight for the Knights at Truist Field. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning last night for Charlotte. Hendriks, 31, was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on March 30 (retroactive to March 27) as he was undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. On April 20, he announced that he is cancer free after completing chemotherapy on April 5.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. tonight and fans can meet actor Phil Morris, who played Jackie Chiles on the sitcom, Seinfeld. Morris will sign autographs and throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Tickets are available online at www.CharlotteKnights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office and by phone at 704-272-8282.

Fans can listen to tonight's game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com with the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and broadcaster Mike Pacheco on the call. The game can also be viewed live at www.milb.tv and the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.