Alfaro Collects Four Hits as Red Wings Top WooSox

May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jorge Alfaro turned in Worcester's third four-hit performance of the season, but the Rochester Red Wings (13-21) took game three of the six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) by a 12-7 final score on Thursday night.

Rochester scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game. Wilson Garcia lined a two-run double to center to put the Red Wings on top 2-0.

Cody Wilson homered in the second to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Worcester responded with a four-run third inning. Ryan Fitzgerald led off the frame with his fifth home run of the season. Three batters later, Wilyer Abreu crushed a two-run homer. Jorge Alfaro then launched a 451-foot solo blast to left to put the WooSox on top 4-3. It was the fifth time the WooSox have hit back-to-back homers this season, and the first time they have hit three home runs in one inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Red Wings scored four times. Richie Martin doubled in a run to tie the game. Cody Wilson bunted to bring in a run, and then Darren Baker hit a ground ball up the middle that scored two runs.

The Red Wings added to their lead in the fifth when Richie Martin doubled home Jeter Downs to give Rochester an 8-4 lead.

Ronaldo Hernandez picked up an RBI with a groundout in the seventh to make it 8-5.

Rochester extended their lead in the eighth when Wilson hit his second homer of the night, this one a grand slam to put the Red Wings on top 12-5.

The WooSox scored a pair in the ninth when Ronaldo Hernandez singled in Alfaro and Greg Allen.

Brandon Walter set a new season high with eight strikeouts over four innings. The left-hander allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks.

The WooSox continue their series with the Red Wings tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.