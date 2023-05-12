SWB Game Notes - May 12, 2023

Omaha Storm Chasers (13-21) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-20)

Game 37 | Home Game 19 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, May 12, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Daniel Lynch, MLB Rehab (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Randy Vasquez (0-4, 5.97)

EXTRAS NO FUN -The RailRiders have played four extra innings contests, two at home and two on the road, and have gone 0-for-4. The first was a 3-2 loss at PNC Field in 10 innings against Buffalo on opening weekend. The next three have all reached extra innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has recorded one walk-off win but they did so in nine innings thanks to Michael Hermosillo's solo shot in the day game on Wednesday.

FOUR IN A ROW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre snapped a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season. They began the streak with back-to-back wins against Rochester to end the first week of the homestand. Then the home team continued with two more victories to open the series against Omaha. Prior to this, the most the RailRiders had won consecutively this season was three on the road at Lehigh Valley from April 5th to 7th.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- With two miscues in the contest last night, the RailRiders have totaled 41 errors on the season. This puts them first in the Triple-A in this category and tied for 9th in all of Minor League Baseball. Andres Chaparro has nine, seven at third base and two at first. The team has one game with five miscues committed. SWB has had 12 error-free games.

VETERANS UPLIFTING - Two new veteran additions to the RailRiders have helped the offense flourish in the last two weeks. Kole Calhoun leads the way with a .444 average, three homers, and 10 runs batted in. Franchy Cordero has knocked in seven runs off eleven hits in seven games. Both lefties for Manager Shelley Duncan can play across the outfield.

THE UP DOWN -In the past few days the New York Yankees have called upon numerous pitchers from the RailRiders roster. Nick Ramirez, Greg Weissert, Deivi Garcia, and Ryan Weber have all went up to help the big-league club through some innings.

CHALLENGE CHECK- The home team has made 14 challenges through the first six games of the system. Only two were correct challenges that became overturned and retained. Sean Boyle recorded the first correct one in the first game with the new opportunity. In Sunday's contest, Greg Weissert was correct in belief that ball one was in fact strike three in the ninth inning. The RailRiders have had a variety of players utlitze them all throughout the contest.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

