Indians to Help Strike out Bullying in Honor of Terry Badger III

May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities will take a stand to strike out bullying during their May 16-21 homestand against the Iowa Cubs. The initiative is in honor of 13- year-old Terry Badger III, a young baseball star in Covington, Ind. who tragically took his life this past March due to bullying. The Badger family and 13U Gold Indiana Nitro youth baseball team will be recognized at Victory Field on Friday, May 19.

Beginning Tuesday, May 16, the Indians will encourage fans to sign a banner with an anti-bullying pledge in honor of Terry to help strike out bullying in their daily lives. The pledge reads:

I pledge to support others who have been hurt or harmed by acts of bullying. I will be the best teammate I can be to friends, family and others, regardless of our differences, to strike out bullying.

In addition, fans may donate directly to Indianapolis Indians Charities in honor of Terry III in-park at the Standings and Lineup Board behind Section 109 or online. All proceeds raised from the homestand will go toward the TB3 Nonprofit Foundation's plans to build an afterschool youth facility, providing a safe space for Covington children to go after school and on the weekends. IIC will match up to $4,400 of fan donations in recognition of the number 44 Terry III proudly wore on the diamond.

"The tragic loss of Terry Badger III sheds light that bullying remains prevalent in schools and our communities, and we want to play our part striking out bullying for good," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We hope this week-long initiative spreads kindness at Victory Field and across central Indiana while reminding everyone they are welcomed, they are loved and their lives matter."

On Friday, May 19, the Indians will present the Badger family with a team-signed Indians jersey prior to a moment of silence. Terry III's father, Terry II, will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch and his Indiana Nitro teammates and coaches will stand with the Indians for the national anthem. To kick off the Indians' first Friday Fireworks of the season, Terry III's family and friends will participate in the Indians' Spark for Change ceremony postgame.

"We are grateful for the Indianapolis Indians and their support of the Badger family," said Terry Badger II. "We encourage everyone to attend a game at Victory Field from May 16 through May 21 to support the Indians and the family and friends of TB3, as we all look to Strike Out Bullying."

Terry III - or TB3, as he was known to his friends and family - was the ultimate teammate and an avid sports guru with a love of the outdoors. Terry III could often be found playing a variety of sports after school and hunting on the weekends. He had dreams of one day playing in the major leagues.

First pitch to the game on Friday, May 19 is set for 7:05 PM for Friday Fireworks presented by Fox59 and Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery. Gates open at 6 PM. Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.