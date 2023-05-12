Bats Fall 6-2 to Columbus on Friday Night
May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (16-20) four game win streak came to an end tonight, falling 6-2 to the Columbus Clippers (17-19) in game four of the series on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville got to work early, putting its first run on the board in the bottom of the second. TJ Hopkins led off the effort with a double into left field, and Michael Siani followed with an RBI single to give the Bats an early lead of 1-0.
Silvino Bracho (0-1, 3.14) turned in two strong innings in a spot start, allowing a single hit without giving up a run and striking out three batters.
The Clippers answered with a grand slam in the top of the third to take at 5-1 lead. Columbus added an insurance run in the seventh to push the lead to five at 6-1.
Ricky Karcher (1-2, 12.83) was the second man out of the bullpen for the Bats, entering the game with two outs in the third inning. Karcher turned in his longest outing of the season, tossing 2.1 hitless innings, striking out four and walking two.
The Bats attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, as Siani drew a leadoff walk and Matt Reynolds lined a double into right field to get two runners into scoring position with no outs. Will Benson drew a one out walk to load the bases before Elly De La Cruz brough Siani home with a fielder's choice grounder to cut Columbus' lead to 6-2, but that would be the only run Louisville would get in the inning, dropping game four 6-2.
Louisville and Columbus will continue the six-game series tomorrow, Saturday, May 13 with game five. First pitch is set for 7:15 pm E.T. with highly touted left-hander Andrew Abbot (1-0, 3.00) will taking the mound for his Louisville Slugger debut, facing off against fellow lefty Daniel Norris (0-2, 6.43) on the mound for the Clippers.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 12, 2023
- Bats Fall 6-2 to Columbus on Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Bulls 12-9 on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Wins Series with Fourth Straight Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Knapp Tallies Three Hits in Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Rally for Extra-Inning Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Fall to WooSox in Extras, 6-5 - Rochester Red Wings
- Kingery and Peterson Go Yard as IronPigs Fall to Redbirds - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Sneak Past Sounds to Even Series - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Score Late to Slip Past Sounds, 4-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nuñez Homers in Indians' Friday Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Baker Roasts 'Pigs with Two-Homer, Three-RBI Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Drop Knights 12-9 - Durham Bulls
- Six-Run Third Propels Tides to Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Pitching Dominates as Saints Grab 2-1 Win Over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Six-Run Third Propels Norfolk to 8-4 Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Luplow's Second Walk-Off of the Week Powers Bisons Win Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Heartbroken Again in Another Ninth-Inning Defeat, 8-6, at Buffalo - Syracuse Mets
- Storm Chasers Edge RailRiders, 3-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Princess Day on May 21 to Feature Wonderland Character Entertainment Princes and Princesses - Buffalo Bisons
- May 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- 2022 All-Star Cooper Joins Jacksonville on Rehab Stint - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-19) at St. Paul Saints (20-14) - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 16-21 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Registration Is Open for 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program on June 10 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - May 12, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 12 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians to Help Strike out Bullying in Honor of Terry Badger III - Indianapolis Indians
- Alfaro Collects Four Hits as Red Wings Top WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Burger to Begin MLB Rehab Tonight at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Four-Run Seventh Lifts Saints Over Indians, 8-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Larnach's Two Homers Help Propel Saints' Comeback Win, 8-7 Over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers' Pitching Punch Out 15 in Extra-Inning Victory Over RailRiders - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Four Home Runs Power the Bats 8-2 Over Columbus - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.