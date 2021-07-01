Rochester Drops Finale to Waterloo

July 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







After a series opening 2-0 win, The Honkers could not overcome eight Bucks runs in the first three innings, losing the finale 12-2. Rochester fell short in its effort to be the first team to sweep Waterloo this season.

The Bucks struck for six runs in the second inning, buoyed by five hits and two Honker errors. After an inning opening Cameron Reppetti (Cal St Fullerton) double, five straight Bucks reached on three singles and an error, leading four runs on the scoreboard. With Rochester an out away from escaping the inning, Max Jung Goldberg (San Diego) laced a 2-RBI double to create some separation.

Waterloo would tack on with two runs in the third and a four-run fourth helped by an error.

The lone Rochester runs of the night came in the seventh, JJ Cruz (Cal St Fullerton) led off with a walk and Otto Grimm (Minnesota) belted his third homerun of the summer to right field.

Ben North (Creighton) and Casey Trapp (St. John's) put together quality debuts for the Honkers. North pinch hit in the fifth and picked up pair of singles and Trapp threw 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Rochester falls to 13-15 after settling for the series split. They open a home and home with Lacrosse tomorrow at 6:35 from Coepland Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.