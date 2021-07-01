Rochester Drops Finale to Waterloo
July 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
After a series opening 2-0 win, The Honkers could not overcome eight Bucks runs in the first three innings, losing the finale 12-2. Rochester fell short in its effort to be the first team to sweep Waterloo this season.
The Bucks struck for six runs in the second inning, buoyed by five hits and two Honker errors. After an inning opening Cameron Reppetti (Cal St Fullerton) double, five straight Bucks reached on three singles and an error, leading four runs on the scoreboard. With Rochester an out away from escaping the inning, Max Jung Goldberg (San Diego) laced a 2-RBI double to create some separation.
Waterloo would tack on with two runs in the third and a four-run fourth helped by an error.
The lone Rochester runs of the night came in the seventh, JJ Cruz (Cal St Fullerton) led off with a walk and Otto Grimm (Minnesota) belted his third homerun of the summer to right field.
Ben North (Creighton) and Casey Trapp (St. John's) put together quality debuts for the Honkers. North pinch hit in the fifth and picked up pair of singles and Trapp threw 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
Rochester falls to 13-15 after settling for the series split. They open a home and home with Lacrosse tomorrow at 6:35 from Coepland Park.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2021
- Rochester Drops Finale to Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Standings Tighten as Pit Spitters Split with Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Snap Rafters Five Game Win Streak, Split Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Bombers Drop Series Finale and Lose out on Sweep Opportunity - Battle Creek Bombers
- Huge Victory Pushes Rox Back into First Place - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Fall to Mallards - Green Bay Booyah
- Kingfish Offense Scores Six in the Sixth and Sweeps Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Can't Overcome Fifth Inning, Set to Fall to Fond du Lac - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Mallards Sweep Booyah in Green Bay - Madison Mallards
- Warkentien Dominates Bombers to Snap Losing Streak - Rockford Rivets
- Booyah to Close out Home Stand - Green Bay Booyah
- Minnesota State Maverick Alum Adam Thielen to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at 2021 NWL All-Star Game - Mankato MoonDogs
- Lumbermen Lose 7th in a Row against Huskies - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Lose to Rox in a Close Battle - Eau Claire Express
- Former Madison Mallard Taylor Gushue Debuts with the Cubs - Northwoods
- Loggers Drop Both in Double-Header vs Mankato - La Crosse Loggers
- Krkovski Goes Six Strong in Loss to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Alazaus Twirls Complete Game Shutout to Lead Rochester to Series Opening Win - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Win Five Hour Marathon against Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish
- MoonDogs Streak Lives On, Mankato Moves into Tie with St. Cloud for Division Lead - Mankato MoonDogs
- The Huskies One-Two Punch Deliver Big in Win - Duluth Huskies
- Bombers Hand Rivets 5th Straight Loss - Rockford Rivets
- Big Offensive Outburst Leads Bombers to Third Straight Win - Battle Creek Bombers
- Stingers Rebound with 8-3 Win over Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Booyah Stumble in Seesaw Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Rox Fall in Extra Innings to Mankato, Sets up Huge Battle Thursday - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Edge out Booyah 11-9 in Back-And-Forth Battle - Madison Mallards
- Rafters Win Fifth Game in a Row, Second Straight at Home - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Rochester Drops Finale to Waterloo
- Alazaus Twirls Complete Game Shutout to Lead Rochester to Series Opening Win
- Honkers Pitching Holds Horvath Homer to Take Series Finale
- Rochester Unable to Overcome Willmar Start, Drop Opener
- Honkers Lock up Series Sweep Thanks to Knoll's Excellent Outing