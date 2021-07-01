MoonDogs Streak Lives On, Mankato Moves into Tie with St. Cloud for Division Lead

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -The Mankato MoonDogs (21-8) moved into a tie for first in the Great Plains West with a 5-4 win over the division-leading St. Cloud Rox (21-8), Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) remained hot in the MoonDogs' season-high seventh straight victory. The Dogs won 5-4 in extra innings behind Higgin's 3-for-5 evening which featured two RBI and a run scored which tied the game to force extra innings.

Mankato grabbed the game's first lead, 1-0, in the top of the first frame when Higgins singled up the middle in the first to scoreÂ Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State).

In the third inning, the Rox grabbed a one-run lead following a two-run home run hit byÂ Nick Yovetich. After three innings in St. Cloud, the Rox led 2-1.

Then, the MoonDogs battled back twice to tie the game 2-2 and 4-4 to force extra innings, Wednesday. In the 10th inning,Â Adrian TorresÂ (Grand Canyon) was the hero after he legged out a bases-loaded groundout to avoid an inning-ending double play, allowingÂ Kole KalerÂ (Hawaii) to score from third.Â

Vince ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) entered the game to pitch the final frame for his first save of the summer. Reilly struck out a pair in the final inning.

The MoonDogs outhit the Rox 12-9 in Wednesday's game. It was a miscue-heavy evening with Mankato having three errors compared to St. Cloud's two miscues defensively.

In relief, the win went to Mankato's right-handed pitcherÂ Davonte ButlerÂ (Cal State Bakersfield). Butler is now 2-1 in 2021 after throwing a scoreless ninth inning in the game. Despite allowing one hit, Butler struck out the side.

The loss went to Rox relieverÂ Noah Myhre,Â who fell to 0-1, Wednesday. Myhre surrendered one run (none earned) en route to the defeat. Myhre never allowed a hit, walked two and struck out four.

Now in a tie for first in the Great Plains West with five nights remaining in the first half of the season, the MoonDogs and Rox rematch Thursday at Joe Faber Field with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

