Kingfish Win Five Hour Marathon against Kokomo
July 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kokomo, Ind. - The Kenosha Kingfish (16-13) defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits (17-14) 7-3 in 14 innings at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, June 30th.
Looking to get a two-game advantage on Kenosha in the standings following four innings of shutout ball, Kokomo scored the opening run of the game in the bottom of the sixth to take a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Kenosha responded on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier) RBI double that scored Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific) to even the score at 1-1 .
Both teams threw scoreless frames through nine innings to force extra innings. In the 10th, McKay Barney (Washington) grounded out, but scored Cam Collier (South Florida), to put the Kingfish up 2-1. However, in the bottom half, Chase Meidroth (San Diego) hit an RBI single on the first pitch of the inning that scored Gavin Grant (Oregon) who was on second base due to the league tie break rule.
Both teams were unable to score in the 11th, 12th and 13th innings. In the 14th inning, Kenosha took the lead again when Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) scored on a wild pitch. The lead got larger on Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) two-RBI double that scored Stephenson and Collier to enhance the lead to 5-2. The Kingfish added two more on a Carmine Lane (South Florida) sacrifice fly that scored Xavier Watson (Illinois) and Jebb scoring on a ball in the dirt. In the bottom half, Kokomo scored once, but it was not enough as the Kingfish took the opener
On the mound, Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins (Marietta) threw 5.1 innings allowing one run. Hayden Fox (Wisconsin-Whitewater) came on in relief, throwing 1.2 innings of shutout ball. Nick Meyer (Dayton) threw a scoreless eighth. In the ninth, Randon Dauman (Saint Louis) came on and threw two innings allowing only one unearned run. Lastly, Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth) finished the game throwing four innings and only allowing one unearned run.
Kenosha will take on Kokomo tomorrow, Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m EDT in the series finale.
