Alazaus Twirls Complete Game Shutout to Lead Rochester to Series Opening Win

July 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







Honkers' starter Brant Alazaus (Walsh) took the mound facing the top run scoring offense in the Northwoods League. The junior dazzled in a complete game shutout, leading Rochester to a 2-0 win over Waterloo.

Alazaus was in control from the moment he took the mound, mixing fastballs and breaking balls for strikes to keep hitters off balance. He retired the first 12 hitters he faced in order, allowing just two hits, a single in the fifth and double in the sixth. The lefty went on to record 10 straight outs to finish the ballgame, striking out the side in the ninth to secure the victory.

All told, Alazaus went nine innings, allowing just two hits, with no walks and 10 strikeouts. It was his third win of the season.

Rochester's offense needed just two runs to win for a second straight night, Mac Horvath (North Carolina) drove home Cole Fontenelle (Washington) from first in the fifth and Jack Collette (San Jose St) rocked a run scoring double to plate Horvath in the seventh.

The Honkers notched their fourth win in five games with tonight's series opening victory. Rochester and Waterloo close out the series tomorrow at 6:35.

