The Huskies One-Two Punch Deliver Big in Win

July 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - Huskies take game one of a three game road trip to get their tenth win of the season. The Huskies road a strong start from Ty Meyer, who went four innings, getting six strikeouts and only allowing a hit which came in his last inning of work. Meyer was able to work through some adversity as some early walks and errors got him in some jams but he was able to work out them with ease and keep the Loggers at zero.

The Huskies offensive could not stay off the bases as every single batter for the Huskies reached base safely.

The one, two punch of Mike and Mike delivered big for Duluth at the plate. As Michael Brooks continues to stay on hot and improving his hit streak to twelve games, going three for five with a single, double and homerun. The other Mike, "Barrel Mike", went two for five and continues to be a monster at the plate for Duluth.

After Meyer's amazing start the Huskies turned it over to the pen. Zach Statzer came in and got into a bases loaded jam but was able to work out of it only allowing one run. Then another Mike shined for the Huskies as Michael Sarhatt went two innings only allowing one hit and one run which was unearned.

Eli Sundquist was then giving the ball to get the final six outs and close the game for the Huskies and he did just that. Sundquist went two innings and punching out five as he continues to roll this season, striking out 32 in only 15.1 innings of work on the season.

The Huskies improve to 10-19 on the year as the Loggers fall to 12-19 after the loss to Duluth. The Huskies will be back in action tomorrow, July 1st, at 6:35pm in La Crosse, Wisconsin as they look for their first sweep of the year.

