Minnesota State Maverick Alum Adam Thielen to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at 2021 NWL All-Star Game

MANKATO, MINN. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs are excited to announce that former Minnesota State Maverick great Adam Thielen will officially get the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game underway on Tuesday, July 20 when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch at ISG Field.

Thielen, who attended Detroit Lakes High School in Detroit Lakes, Minn. before attending Minnesota State-Mankato, is excited to return to Mankato to be a part of the 2021 Northwoods League festivities.

Thielen has put together one of the best feel-good stories in all of sports as he prepares for his eighth season in the NFL this year. After red-shirting in 2008 at Minnesota State, the speedy wideout went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers and return specialists in school history. He finished near the top of several career receiving categories after his four years at MSU including finishing second in receiving yards (2,674), second in receptions (192) and third in touchdown catches (19). Thielen also earned NSIC first-team honors, Daktronics Super Region #3 second team and Don Hansen Super Region #3 second team accolades during the 2012 season.

Following his illustrious career for the Mavericks, Thielen signed a free agent contract in 2013 and entered the NFL ranks. During the past seven season he has hauled in 393 receptions for 5,183 yards and 39 touchdowns, all team-highs during the span. Thielen surpassed the 1,000-yeard receiving mark in back-to-back seasons when he posted 1,276 yards in 2017 and a team-high 113 receptions and 1,373 yards in 2018, both which ranked in the top 10 in the entire NFL. The Detroit Lakes native also set two NFL records during that memorable 2018 season, including the most consecutive games with 100+ yards receiving (8) to start a season and tied Calvin Johnson for the most consecutive games with 100+yards (8). Thielen has also been selected to two Pro Bowls (2017 & 2018).

Adam, and his wife Caitlin, are also very active in the community. The couple formed the Thielen Foundation in the fall of 2018 to help serve, educate and inspire those in need. With an overarching theme on youth development, the Thielen Foundation aims to create programs that will equip and empower kids to reach their full potential in life.

The Northwoods League All-Star festivities are set to take place over a two-day celebration in Mankato on July 19-20. Tickets for the All-Star events, which include the Fan Fest/HR Challenge on Monday, July 19 and the All-Star Luncheon Banquet and the All-Star game on Tuesday, July 20 can be purchased at the MoonDogs ticket office at 1221 Caledonia Street (Mankato) or by calling 507-625-7047. Information and tickets can also be purchased online at www.mankatomoondogs.com.

