Booyah to Close out Home Stand

July 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release









Green Bay Booyah pitcher Will Semb

(Green Bay Booyah) Green Bay Booyah pitcher Will Semb(Green Bay Booyah)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will cap off their three-game home stand at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday against the Madison Mallards.

Last night, the Booyah fell in a high-scoring ballgame by a final of 11-9. Jake Berg (Jacksonville) hit two solo home runs and had three runs batted in in the contest. His efforts earned him Northwoods League Player of the Night. Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) also drove in four RBIs in the loss.

With the loss, the Booyah now drop to 1-4 on the season against the Mallards and are now 7-9 on the season at home.

The Booyah will look to gain some momentum to try to claw back into the thick of things tonight. The Booyah sit 2.5 games back of the Mallards for the penultimate spot in the Great Lakes West.

The Booyah will give the nod to Will Semb (Iowa) on Thursday. The De Pere native will be making first start and sixth appearance of the season. He is 1-1 on the season and carries a 5.54 ERA. He looked great in his last appearance back on June 23 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. He pitched six innings out of the bullpen and threw 100 pitches that resulted in two hits, two runs, two walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Mallards will start Ryan Lauk. This will be his second start against the Booyah this season. Back on June 12, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs, one walk while striking out four in a losing effort. He is 1-2 on the season with a 3.80 ERA. He was slated to start in Madison against Green Bay on June 25 but that game was postponed to August 9.

Thursday will be Dueling Pianos Night with the NEW Piano Guys. Fans can also enjoy Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. We will offer half price taps through the end of the 5th inning and $25 Bud Light Party Patio tickets. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips, and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 5th inning, all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.