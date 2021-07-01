Loggers Drop Both in Double-Header vs Mankato

The Loggers played a pseudo-double-header against the Mankato Moondogs last night, as a rain delay from last night's game pushed its game time to yesterday rather than Monday.

In the first game, the Loggers lost 8-1 as they resumed the game in the bottom of the 5th. The Loggers pitching was not bad until the 9th where Erik Demchuk (Antelope Valley) fell apart giving up 3. Sadly though, the offense just wasn't there. The Loggers couldn't touch Blake Reilly (GCU) in the early goings, and never really brought it together to mount a comeback, amounting a total of 4 hits. Michael Dixon (San Diego) had the sole RBI of the game with a single in the 6th, driving in TJ Manteufel (Bradley). Travis Luensmann received his second loss of the year putting him at a 2-2 record. Carson Hamro was the most effective reliever last night, earning him the win. After a quick half-hour turnaround, we were off to our second game of the night.

Game 2 was a well-fought extra-inning battle as the game stayed within 1-2 runs the entire game. Ultimately the MoonDogs squeaked out a 5-3 win to sweep the series. This 8-inning affair was a pitcher's duel, to say the least. Both starters got the job done keeping their teams in the game. Vince Reilly (GCU) earned himself the win for his efforts in the 7th and 8th. For the Loggers, the loss was handed out to Jared Freilich (Penn State) as he gave up the winning run in the top of the 8th. The bats were a little quieter than usual as both teams were kept under 10 hits. For the Loggers, Aidan Sweatt was hot as he went 2-3 with 2 hits, 2 runs, and a walk. Ronnie Sweeny was productive himself as he went 1-3 with an RBI double.

The Loggers continue their home-stand against the Duluth Huskies tonight at Copeland Park for Wing Wednesday!

