Lumbermen Lose 7th in a Row against Huskies

LA CROSSE, WI - Last night, the Loggers fell to the Duluth Huskies for their 7th straight loss. That loss drops them within a game of the Huskies and the Eau Claire Express. While the Waterloo Bucks have already clinched the 1st half in the Great Plains East, the Loggers are still fighting for a 2nd place finish.

The 6-3 loss was a tough one as Logger pitching was good early, but struggled in the later innings giving up 7 free bases off 4 walks and 3 hit batters.Â Lucas Braun (San Diego) started strong, but gave up a couple of runs early, handing him the loss for the Lumbermen. On the other side, Eli Sundquist (South Dakota State) proved to be the most effective reliever, earning himself the win for the Huskies.

Sadly, the offense had their own struggles as they only had 5 hits with plenty of chances, leaving 11 runners on base. Michael Dixon (San Diego) provided 1 of 3 RBIs as he worked a bases-loaded walk in the 5th, plating the first Logger run of the night. The other 2 RBIs came from Seth Stroh (Wichita State) with his fielder's choice in the 6th bringing in Josh Hahn (UCLA) and a single to the right side bringing in Poncho Ruiz (SDSU) in the 8th.

The Loggers look to split the series and snap their losing streak with a win tonight at Copeland Park for Family Fan Night!

