Road Trip Stalls as Somerset Falls in Portland on Thursday

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 3-1 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME.

The loss drops the Somerset Patriots to 4.5 games back of the Sea Dogs for first place in the second half standings with 21 games remaining in the regular season.

Somerset had its three-game win streak snapped, falling to 6-2 on their current road trip.

RHP Zach Messinger (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision, ending his streak of three straight wins.

In six starts since the All-Star break, Messinger lowers his ERA to 1.98, which ranks 4th in the Eastern League. His 36.1 IP over this span rank second in the league.

Messinger ends the night ranking among the Eastern League leaders with 132.1 IP (1st), .218 AVG (1st), 1.14 WHIP (1st), 123 K (T-2nd) and a 3.40 ERA (5th).

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Somerset, striking out three batters. Reyzelman has now totaled 24 strikeouts over 15.2 innings pitched at the Double-A level since being called up on July 2.

Overall this season, Reyzelman has posted a 1.45 ERA over 24 appearances in the Yankees' minor league system with 50 K over 31.0 IP.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K) scored the Patriots' only run and started in center field for the first time at the Double-A level. In six Double-A games, Gabrielson is 6-for-17 (.353 AVG) with 4 RBI, 2 R and 2 BB (.450 OBP).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.