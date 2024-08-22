Baysox Hold on for Thursday Night Win

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, held on for a 5-3 victory over the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night from Prince George's Stadium.

For the 10th time in the last 15 games, Bowie (24-24, 56-60) scored in the first inning with a pair of runs off Erie starting right-hander Troy Melton (L, 7-8). Samuel Basallo doubled home Enrique Bradfield Jr. three batters in before Silas Ardoin doubled home Basallo to give the Baysox a 2-0 lead.

Basallo went 2-for-3 on the night to improve his batting average to .357 in the month of August. Ardoin is now 4-for-10 in the series with two RBI.

Erie (26-21, 64-50) tied the score in the second on a passed ball from Basallo and an RBI single from Brady Allen off Bowie starting right-hander Trace Bright. The Orioles No. 14 prospect eventually settled down and threw 4.2 innings with five strikeouts over three hits, two runs and three walks allowed in a no-decision. The 23-year-old is now tied for fifth in the Orioles system with 107 strikeouts this season.

The Baysox retook the lead in the fourth on an RBI double from Collin Burns and an RBI single from Connor Pavolony to take a 4-2 lead. Burns has now collected a hit in six consecutive games, which is a new season-long hit streak.

Frederick Bencosme launched his seventh homer of the season in the sixth with a solo shot off Melton to extend the Baysox lead to three. Bencosme went 2-for-4 with two runs scored on the night.

The SeaWolves inched a run closer in the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Gage Workman.

In the bullpen, Nick Richmond (W, 5-1) threw two innings of relief with one unearned run allowed and Dan Hammer pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Keagan Gillies (S, 7) recorded a four-out save and struck out the side in the ninth with the tying runs on first and second. Gillies leads the team in saves with seven on the season.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Patrick Reilly (0-0, 3.09 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Garrett Burhenn (5-1, 3.51 ERA) for Erie.

Friday is Sneakerdome Night with a specialty sneaker showcase on the concourse. The City of Crofton will also celebrate its 60th anniversary. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery Drinkware Giveaway. Saturday is Pluto Demotion Night and Bowie Pit Beef Night with game worn Pit Beef jerseys to be auctioned off online to benefit Hope House Treatment Centers. There will also be postgame fireworks. The first 750 fans ages 3 and up will also receive a Mystery Hat Giveaway. Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery T-Shirt Giveaway.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.