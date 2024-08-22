Red Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Scheduled to Pitch for Sea Dogs Thursday Night

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs announced today that Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks is scheduled to make a Major League Rehab appearance at Hadlock Field on Thursday night.

Hendriks signed the Red Sox prior to the 2024 season after pitching for the Minnesota Twins (2011-2013), Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals (2014), Oakland A's (2016-2020) and Chicago White Sox (2021-2023).

He owns an all-time 33-34 record with a 3.82 ERA with 116 saves in 140 appearances. He has recorded at least 14 saves in five of his last six seasons.

The Portland Sea Dogs are currently in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs take on the Patriots tonight at 6pm at Hadlock Field.

