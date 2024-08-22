August 22, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SUFFER SHUTOUT LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs silenced in 12-0 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night. Reidis Sena made his Double-A debut pitching 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. Jonathan Brand pitched 1.2 perfect innings in relief. Cole Gabrielson ignited the scoring with a bases-clearing double in the top of the first inning to put the Patriots on the board first, 3-0.The scoring continued in the second after Somerset plated two more. Alexander Vargas hit a solo homer to leadoff the fourth and extend a 6-0 lead. Three runs came home in the top of the fifth inning as rain came down at Hadlock Field. An RBI double from Anthony Seigler highlighted the inning to put the Patriots up by nine. A three-run blast from Grant Richardson in the top of the eighth inning extended a 12-0 Somerset lead.

HENDRICKS AT HADLOCK The Portland Sea Dogs announced today that Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks is scheduled to make a Major League Rehab appearance at Hadlock Field on Thursday night. Hendriks signed the Red Sox prior to the 2024 season after pitching for the Minnesota Twins (2011-2013), Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals (2014), Oakland A's (2016-2020) and Chicago White Sox (2021-2023). He owns an all-time 33-34 record with a 3.82 ERA with 116 saves in 140 appearances. He has recorded at least 14 saves in five of his last six seasons.

FAREWELL OLD FRIEND Hunter Dobbins was promoted prior to tonight's game to Triple-A Worcester. Dobbins dealt 6.0 shutout innings allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out seven in his last start at the level this series. This season Dobbins owns a 7-3 record and 3.17 ERA in 21 starts for Portland. He has been lights out this month. Dobbins has pitched 21.1 innings in four starts in August and has a 1.27 ERA. In 21.1 innings he has allowed three earned runs on 19 hits while walking six and striking out 19. He has not given up a home run.

NEW TO THE TEAM Prior to the series opener, the Sea Dogs made a host of roster moves. Max Ferguson was activated from the 60-day injured list and immediately made an impact in the field. He was Portland's shortstop and made a highlight-worthy double play in the eighth inning Tuesday. RHP Reidis Sena and RHP Bryce Bonnin were also promoted from High-A Greenville. Sena pitched in 28 games out of the bullpen for the Drive and was 6-4 with a 3.56 ERA. He recorded 67 strikeouts in 48.0 innings. Bonnin also pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 19 games. He went 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. He gave up three home runs.

CHECKING IN ON OUR OLD FRIENDS To make room on the roster for the new additions, Kristian Campbell was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In his Triple-A debut Tuesday, Campbell went two-for-five with three RBI. Former Sea Dog Roman Anthony recorded his first four-hit game with the WooSox also scoring four runs and driving home three RBI. Anthony also blasted his first Triple-A homer in the opener.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They have a 4.5 game lead over the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 8.0 games behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place of the division, 14.0 games out of first place. The Sea Dogs will face the Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies in the final two weeks of the regular season.

OFFENSE DOMINATING THE LEAGUE Portland ranks first in the Eastern League in batting average (.264), runs (626), hits (1,007), doubles (250), RBI (581), walks (452), OBP (.350), SLG (.427) and OPS (.777).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 22, 2004 - Tonight's starter, Lenny DiNardo earns the win in his first rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs against the Trenton Thunder in game one of a doubleheader at Hadlock Field...DiNardo relieved Pedro Astacio, who was also making a rehab assignment with Portland...The lefty allowed three runs coming on a home run by Trenton's Mitch Jones. In game two of the doubleheader, Sheldon Fulse hit a walkoff 2-run single off the Maine Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 victory.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game three of the series. Coffey last pitched on August 16th in Binghamton where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out nine to earn his tenth winning decision. Coffey has faced Somerset twice this season where he owns an 0-1 record with an 8.31 ERA across a combined 8.2 innings.

