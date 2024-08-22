Curve Drop Extra-Inning Contest in Richmond

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Jase Bowen and Sammy Siani each had RBI-singles in extra innings for the Curve on Thursday night, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from behind numerous times to take a 7-6 win in 11 innings at the Diamond.

The Curve were no-hit through the first six innings of the game by Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand. It was the seventh inning that sparked life into the Curve offense, with Tres Gonzalez and Brenden Dixon knocking back-to-back singles before Carter Bins was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Jackson Glenn, who doubled two runs home.

Wil Jensen replaced Bertrand and allowed a two-run single to Yoyner Fajardo to give Altoona a 4-3 lead. Richmond responded to tie the game off J.C. Flowers in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single from Diego Velasquez. Flowers allowed a run on one hit in three innings of relief.

Bowen would single home the placed runner in the tenth inning to give the Curve a one-run lead, but Velazquez re-tied the game for the Flying Squirrels with an RBI-single off Jaden Woods. Siani was called as a pinch hitter in the 11th and singled to score the placed runner, but Eddy Yean allowed two unearned runs in the bottom of the frame, including a walk-off fielding error by Kervin Pichardo to end the game.

Grant Ford allowed two runs on four hits in an inning to open the game. Emmanuel Chapman allowed a run on four hits in four innings of relief.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start for the Curve and LHP Jack Choate will go for the Flying Squirrels.

