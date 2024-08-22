Pintaro, Strong Offense Lead Binghamton to Victory over Reading

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-22, 60-54) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils, 8-2, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium, behind Jonathan Pintaro's dominant start and timely hitting offensively. Binghamton has won each of the first three games in this series and has won four-straight games overall.

Pintaro (2-2) earned the victory, after tossing a career-high seven innings and allowing just one run on two hits with three strikeouts. The 26-year-old retired 13-straight batters at one point. He allowed a leadoff walk in the third inning and did not allow another baserunner until there were two outs in the seventh inning.

Binghamton scored four runs in the first inning against Braeden Fausnaught (0-1). Matt Rudick hit a leadoff double and Rowdey Jordan followed with a walk. Jeremiah Jackson reached on an error that scored Rudick and made it 1-0. Later in the inning, Stanley Consuegra hit an RBI double that scored Jordan and an error on the same play scored Jackson and made it 3-0. Drake Osborn followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 4-0.

Reading (20-28, 51-65) got a run back in the second inning. Trevor Schwecke doubled and stole third base and eventually scored on Ethan Wilson's RBI fielder's choice that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-1.

Fausnaught settled in, before Binghamton exploded for three runs in the sixth. Alex Ramírez, Consuegra, and Osborn hit three-straight singles to start the frame, with Osborn's driving in Ramírez to make it 5-1. Later in the inning, Jaylen Palmer hit a two-run ground-rule double that put the Rumble Ponies up 7-1.

Reading scored again in the eighth on a solo home run from Ethan Wilson against Joshua Cornielly, which cut Binghamton's lead to 7-2. The Ponies got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Mateo Gil that made it 8-2.

Junior Santos tossed a scoreless ninth inning to finish the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Rudick went 2-for-5 with a double, run scored, and stolen base, while recording his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game...It marked Rudick's third-straight game with multiple hits, while recording seven hits in that span...Rudick is now riding a five-game hit streak and seven-game on-base streak...Consuegra went 3-for-4 with a run batted in and three runs scored, while recording his eighth multi-hit game and third three-hit game...Osborn went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored, while recording his eighth multi-hit game, second game with at least three hits, and sixth multi-RBI game...Palmer went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in for his eighth multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game...Palmer is now riding a six-game hit streak...Ramírez singled to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

