Early Offense Helps Fisher Cats Handle Yard Goats

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-29, 47-67) jumped out to an early lead and rode the momentum to an 8-2 victory over Hartford Yard Goats (25-22, 63-52) at Delta Dental Stadium Thursday. New Hampshire scored seven runs over the first two innings to support Lazaro Estrada's second Double-A quality start.

Estrada (W, 2-3) retired the first eight Yard Goats he faced en route to six strong innings without an earned run. The right-hander struck out eight Hartford hitters, one away from tying his season high of nine, which he set against Binghamton on August 2. Estrada tossed 73 pitches, 55 of which were strikes.

The Fisher Cats immediately backed up their starter with run support. Left fielder RJ Schreck crushed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first off Hartford starter Mason Green (L, 0-1). The homer was Schreck's second leadoff blast he's hit in Double-A, and fourth total with the Cats. The Vanderbilt product finished the night with two runs scored and three driven in.

With a 1-0 lead, the Cats mounted a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. Michael Turconi and Josh Rivera knocked back-to-back singles with one out. Two batters later, Schreck knocked a single to right to score both. Ryan McCarty stepped up, and Schreck stole second; McCarty then doubled to swap spots with the runner. Charles McAdoo smoked a triple to score McCarty, then Rainer Nuñez belted a 110-mph rocket onto the roof of the Samuel Adams Brewhouse beyond left field, Nuñez's 11th homer of the season. All in all, New Hampshire scored six runs on six hits and took 7-0 lead into the third.

Hartford scored their first run in the top of the sixth, an unearned run on Estrada's line. Yard Goats second baseman Adael Amador led off the frame and reached on a dropped fly ball by New Hampshire shortstop Rivera. First baseman Zach Kokoska singled to drive to plate Amador and move Thursday's score to 7-1.

The Fisher Cats quickly got the run back after Nuñez led the bottom of the sixth off with a single and right fielder Yohendrick Pinango doubled. With two runners in scoring position, Nuñez scored on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Turconi to give the Cats an 8-1 lead.

Hartford's Kyle Datres slugged a solo home run to end the scoring in the top of the ninth with two outs. Fisher Cats righty C.J. Van Eyk sealed Thursday's win with a strikeout.

The series resumes on Friday, August 23, and the Fisher Cats take the field as the New Hampshire Primaries for a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire's Rafael Sanchez (2-1, 1.93 ERA) takes the ball in his fourth Double-A start. Colorado's No. 2 prospect, Chase Dollander (1-0, 1.37 ERA) toes the rubber for his sixth Double-A start of 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium.

