Erie Leaves 11 on Base in Close Loss to Bowie

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (64-50) fell on Thursday to Bowie (56-60) 5-3.

In the first against Troy Melton, Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off with a single and stole second. Samuel Basallo drove an RBI double to give Bowie a 1-0 lead. Silas Ardoin then smacked an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Erie rallied to tie in the second against Trace Bright. Ben Malgeri walked to begin the inning and advanced on a single by Luis Santana. After a soft groundout by Eliezer Alfonzo advanced the runners, Malgeri scored on a passed ball. Brady Allen lined a two-out single to score Santana and tie the game at 2-2.

In the fourth, Bowie went ahead against Melton. With Frederick Bencosme at second and two out, Collin Burns lashed an RBI double to make it 3-2. Connor Pavalony followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Bencosme led off the sixth with a solo homer against Melton to make it 5-2.

Melton lasted 5.2 innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out seven, including the final four outs he recorded.

Erie got an unearned run in the seventh. Carlos Mendoza reached on an error by Ardoin with two out and advanced on a walk to Austin Murr. Gage Workman singled against Dan Hammer to score Mendoza and make it 5-3.

Erie stranded two runners on base in the seventh against Hammer and the eighth and ninth against Keagan Gillies. The SeaWolves left 11 men on base in the game.

Nick Richmond (5-1) earned the win in relief. Melton (7-8) suffered the loss. Gillies locked down his seventh save.

