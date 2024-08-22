Garcia Powers Portland over Somerset 3-1

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (32-15, 68-48) are back in the win column with a 3-1 win over the Somerset Patriots (27-19, 59-56) on Thursday night.

Isaac Coffey fanned eleven over 5.0 innings to tie his career-high in strikeouts while Brendan Cellucci earned his seventh win. Jhostynxon Garcia clobbered his second Double-A homer and first at Hadlock Field in a multi-hit night.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the bottom of the third inning after a sacrifice fly to center field from Allan Castro gave Portland a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Somerset scored a run on an error to even the game at one. Garcia countered by crushing his second homer at the Double-A level in the bottom of the second inning. A go-ahead two-run blast over the Maine Monster put Portland back on top, 3-1.

LHP Brendan Cellucci (7-2, 3.31 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. RHP Danny Watson (1-5, 6.14 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 23rd for game four of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. Game four is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 5.57 ERA) to the mound while Somerset will send RHP Cam Schiltter (0-2, 6.55 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.