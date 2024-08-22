Yard Goats Pitching Records 15 Strikeouts in Loss

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats score six runs on six hits in the second inning, and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 8-2 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Kyle Datres cranked a solo home run and Hartford pitching combined for 15 strikeouts in game four of a seven game series. Hartford relievers Bryce McGowan, Alec Barger, Brayan Castillo, and Collin Baumgartner recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed just one run over 6.1 innings. Zach Kokoska drove in a run for the Yard Goats for his team-leading 59th RBI.

RJ Schreck led off the first inning with a solo home run for the Fisher Cats against Hartford starter Mason Green who was making his Double-A debut. The homer was the third for the outfielder who recently joined New Hampshire.

The Fisher Cats scored six runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. The rally included a two-run single from Schreck who drove in the first three runs for the Fisher Cats to make it 3-0. Ryan McCarty followed with an RBI double and Charles McAdoo was next with an RBI triple and it was 5-0. Rainer Nunez capped the inning with a two-run homer, giving New Hampshire a 7-0 lead and ending the night for Mason Green.

The Yard Goats made it a 7-1 game on Zach Kokoska's RBI single in the sixth inning and after New Hampshire scored a run in the seventh Kyle Datres smashed a solo homer in the ninth to make it 8-2.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game in six-day road trip on Friday night (6:35 PM) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. RHP Chase Dollander will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Rafael Sanchez will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, August 27th for a 7:10 PM game against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Final: New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2

WP: Lazaro Estrada (2-3)

LP: Mason Green (0-1)

S: none

Time: 2:29

