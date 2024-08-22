Fightins' Bats Quieted by Rumble Ponies on Thursday

(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin Phils (20-28; 51-65) dropped their third straight to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-22; 60-54) on Thursday night.

The Rumble Ponies struck first in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs in the frame. All four of the runs were unearned. Jeremiah Jackson reached on a fielding error by Trevor Schwecke at third base, which brought home the first run. Stanley Consuegra doubled home two runs as Rowdey Jordan crossed the plate and Jackson scored from first due to a throwing error by shortstop Robert Moore. Drake Osborn followed with an RBI single, which gave Binghamton an early 4-0 lead.

Reading was held to just four hits, as Trevor Schwecke, Gabriel Rincones Jr., and Ethan Wilson were the only Fightin Phils to record a knock. Wilson drove in both of the Fightin Phils runs, with the first in the top of the second on an RBI fielder's choice. He also launched a solo home run in the top of the eighth, his sixth of the season.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on four more runs, scoring three in the sixth and one in the eighth. Osborn singled and drove in a run before Jaylen Palmer hit a two-run RBI double in the sixth, and Mateo Gil earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Braeden Fausnaught (L, 0-1) made his second Double-A start for Reading and settled in on the mound despite allowing four unearned runs in the first. He retired nine straight Rumble Ponies batters and tossed 5.1 innings, allowed three earned runs on nine hits, walked one, and struck out six.

Jonathan Pintaro (W, 2-2) quieted the Phils' bats through seven innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run, walking three, and striking out three.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite RHP Luis Moreno for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

