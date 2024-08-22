Back-And-Forth Battle Goes to Squirrels in Extras

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from three late deficits and beat the Altoona Curve, 7-6, in 11 innings on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (53-64, 19-29) won the game on a walk-off fielding error in the bottom of the 11th inning, their second straight win against the Curve (48-69, 19-28).

Down, 6-5, entering the bottom of the 11th, Justin Wishkoski doubled home Carter Howell to tie the score. With runners on second and third later in the inning and one out, Victor Bericoto hit a groundball that was misfielded by second baseman Kervin Pichardo, scoring Wishkoski from third to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Ismael Munguia led off the inning with a double and scored on a single by Andy Thomas. Diego Velasquez followed with an RBI single.

In the third, Matt Higgins brought home Turner Hill with a sacrifice fly to open a 3-0 lead.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before the Curve rallied to put up four runs in the inning, taking a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Thomas led off with a walk and later scored on a single by Velasquez to tie the score, 4-4.

Wil Jensen threw 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out four to keep the game tied through nine innings.

The Flying Squirrels laded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Jaden Woods struck out Thomas to force extras.

Altoona moved ahead, 5-4, in the top of the 10th with a two-out single by Jase Bowen. The Flying Squirrels answered in the bottom of the inning with a run-scoring single by Velasquez, hit fourth hit and third RBI of the game. Reliever Eddy Yean (Loss, 6-5) entered to record the final out of the inning, stranding Velasquez at second.

Pinch-hitter Sammy Siani gave the Curve a 6-5 lead with a single in the top of the 11th. Mat Olsen (Win, 1-2) responded with three consecutive strikeouts to end the frame.

The series continues on Friday night. Lefty Jack Choate (0-2, 6.75) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Dominic Perachi (0-2, 7.08). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Friday's game features a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans ages 12 and older presented by Performance Foodservice to celebrate Margaritaville Night. It also includes Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.