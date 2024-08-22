Late Magic Leads Akron to 3-2 Win

August 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks scored late to down the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron looked to break the 2-2 tie in the eighth. Petey Halpin worked a walk to open the inning before advancing to third on Aaron Bracho's single. Kahlil Watson followed with a line drive single into center to plate Halpin and put Akron ahead 3-2.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace was sharp for the RubberDucks on Thursday. The right-hander allowed just two hits and only two runners into scoring position through the first four innings. Harrisburg got to Mace for an unearned run in the fifth, but he quickly settled back in to get a strikeout to end his night. In total, Mace worked five innings allowing the unearned run while striking out two. Lenny Torres Jr. allowed one run over two innings pitched. Jack Leftwich struck out two over two perfect innings to pick up the win.

Duck Tales

Akron got the scoring started in the first inning as Bracho launched a solo home run off the top of the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Akron added on to the early lead in the third. Dayan Frias and Cooper Ingle each singled to put runners on first and third with one out before Halpin lifted a sac-fly to center to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Bracho's three-hit game was his 22nd multi-hit game of the season, which is good for second most on the club...The win was Akron's 25th when the go-ahead run has been scored in the eighth inning or later and was the 22nd win in Akron's final at-bat...Game Time: 2:14...Attendance: 2,791.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Friday, August 23 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 1.99 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Chase Solesky (1-4, 3.38 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

