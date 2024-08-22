Shuman's Debut Effort Not Enough for Senators

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 Thursday night at Canal Park in Akron. Akron took an early 2-0 lead with single runs in the 1st and 3rd innings before the Senators tied the game 2-2 with single runs of their own in the 5th and 6th innings. Akron then retook the 3-2 lead with a single run in the 8th.

THE BIG PLAY

With no outs and runners on first and third base for Akron in the 8th inning, Kahlil Watson drove home the go-ahead run on an RBI single to give Akron the late 3-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Seth Shuman allowed two runs and struck out five batters in five innings in his AA debut... Matt Cronin worked a perfect 6th inning in relief... C.J. Stubbs went 2-for-4 and scored a run after hustling from first to third base on a wild pitch in the 6th... Robert Hassell III and Phillip Glasser each went 1-for-3 with an RBI... The final 10 Senators batters were retired in order.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:50 p.m.

