Cats, Ponies Postponed Saturday

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Rain washed the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies out of their scheduled Saturday contest at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can exchange tickets to Saturday's game at the Fisher Cats box office for any New Hampshire 2025 home game, based on availability.

Saturday's postponement sets up a Sunday doubleheader as the three-game series finale between the Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats is scheduled to begin at 12:35 PM. New Hampshire's Rafael Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) was scheduled for his season debut on Saturday. Binghamton RHP Nolan McLean (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who was penciled to start Saturday's contest, will climb the hill for the Rumble Ponies.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

