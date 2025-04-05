Baysox Offense Bears Fruit Late in Saturday Shutout Win over Curve

ALTOONA, PA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shut out the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-0 on Saturday evening from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Chesapeake (2-0) got some timely hits late. After two early base hits, 17-consecutive Baysox hitters were retired by Altoona (0-2) pitching entering the top of the eighth inning.

Chesapeake struck for a pair of runs on four hits in the top of the eighth off Altoona's Derek Diamond (L, 0-1). Carter Young opened the scoring with a ground-rule double to left field, plating Frederick Bencosme, who doubled to open the frame. Young scampered home on a two-out single from Anthony Servideo to double the advantage.

Baysox starting right-hander Zach Fruit shined in what was his Double-A debut. Fruit went 4.2 innings and struck out four. He did have to work around traffic on the base paths at times. The right-hander walked three and allowed three hits in the outing. In the bottom of the fourth, he loaded the bases with just one out on a hit and pair of walks but rebounded to retire the next two hitters and strand the bags full.

Fellow righty Peter Van Loon (W, 1-0) delivered three shutout innings with four strikeouts to pick up the win and Dylan Heid (S, 1) struck out two to collect a four-out save and secure a series win for the Baysox.

Chesapeake has now won its season-opening series for a third consecutive year.

Chesapeake finishes its three-game road trip against Altoona tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Trace Bright gets the start for Chesapeake against LHP Anthony Solometo for Altoona.

