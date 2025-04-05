Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators
April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Erie SeaWolves tallied four in the first and four more runs in the second, cruising to a 10-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators in game two of their three-game series. The four in the first for Erie scored after there was two outs and no one on base. The Senators lone run came in the ninth inning on an RBI groundout. Six different pitchers took the ball for the Senators.
THE BIG PLAY
With Erie leading 5-0 in the second inning, Justice Bigbie hit a three-run home run to blow the game open, giving Erie an 8-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators had just three hits in the game, one each by Daylen Lile, Phillip Glasser (2B) and CJ Stubbs.. For the second straight game, the Senators turned three double plays... All of the Senators relievers have appeared in a game after two games... Through two, the Senators offense has managed just two runs on seven hits.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their three-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 1:20 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Baysox Offense Bears Fruit Late in Saturday Shutout Win over Curve - Chesapeake Baysox
- Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025 - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Fall 6-2 to Patriots - Hartford Yard Goats
- Pair of Four-Spots Power Erie in Rout - Erie SeaWolves
- Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- Cats, Ponies Postponed Saturday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game at New Hampshire Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- April 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Clarke Schmidt Scheduled to Commence MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators
- Senators Drop 2025 Opener to Erie
- Senators Rally to Win Season Finale
- Senators Blanked by Reading
- Senators Outdistance Reading Friday Night