Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Erie SeaWolves tallied four in the first and four more runs in the second, cruising to a 10-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators in game two of their three-game series. The four in the first for Erie scored after there was two outs and no one on base. The Senators lone run came in the ninth inning on an RBI groundout. Six different pitchers took the ball for the Senators.

THE BIG PLAY

With Erie leading 5-0 in the second inning, Justice Bigbie hit a three-run home run to blow the game open, giving Erie an 8-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had just three hits in the game, one each by Daylen Lile, Phillip Glasser (2B) and CJ Stubbs.. For the second straight game, the Senators turned three double plays... All of the Senators relievers have appeared in a game after two games... Through two, the Senators offense has managed just two runs on seven hits.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their three-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 1:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.