Fightin Phils Fall to Sea Dogs in Second Game

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (0-2) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (2-0) 7-4 in the second game of their series.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the top of the second inning with a two-run single from Corey Rosier scoring Luis Rovelo and Caden Rose. A fielding error from Leandro Pineda helped get the Portland runner to second. Portland followed up with an RBI single from Ahbram Liendo which sent Corey Rosier home, making it 3-0 by the end of the inning.

In the top of the third, a walk and a stolen base got Portland's Max Ferguson to second base. After a fielding error from Luis Verdugo, Max Ferguson ran it in making the score 4-0.

The Fightin Phils got their chance to respond in the bottom of the fourth after a walk for Luis Verdugo sent him to first. Paul McIntosh stepped up and hit his first home run of the season, bringing Verdugo in with him. The two runs cut Portland's lead in half 4-2.

In the top of the fifth, Jhostynxon Garcia walked, who then advanced to third. Due to a passed ball by catcher Paul McIntosh, Jhostynxon Garcia scored for Portland. By the end of the fifth, the score read 5-2.

After a quiet sixth inning, the Sea Dogs were able to extend their lead 7-2 with a two-run double down right field from Luis Ravelo which scored Blaze Jordan and Ronald Rosario.

The Fightin Phils chipped away at the Sea Dogs' lead at the top of the eighth when two walks put Robert Moore and Leandro Pineda on base. Keaton Anthony came in and drove an RBI single on a line drive to left field and scored Robert Moore. Following close behind was Paul McIntosh with a sac fly out to left field which brought Leandro Pineda home. By the end of the inning, the Fightin Phils were only down 7-4.

The last push by the Fightin Phils was not quite enough and the Portland Sea Dogs finished on top 7-4. Portland's David Sandlin (1-0) walked away with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Griff McGarry will be on the mound for Reading, and LHP Connelly Early will start for Portland.

