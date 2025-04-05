Clarke Schmidt Scheduled to Commence MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on the road in Hartford on Saturday, April 5. The Patriots take on the Yard Goats at 1:10 pm at Dunkin Park.

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list on 3/24/25 with right rotator cuff tendonitis. He went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 93 K over 85.1 IP over 16 games started in 2024.

Schmidt was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina and made his MLB debut with the team on 9/4/20. He has since gone 19-20 with a 3.95 ERA and 311 K in 314.2 IP in 83 games pitched (53 starts).

Schmidt has rehabbed with Somerset during the 2021 and 2024 seasons and combined for a 0-1 record with a 3.68 ERA and 18 K in 14.2 IP in 4 rehab starts.

Schmidt will become the first MLB rehab assignment for Somerset as the 2025 season kicked off on Friday, April 4 in Hartford. The Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark for the home opener on Tuesday, April 8 versus the Reading Fightin Phils (PHI) at 6:35 pm.

