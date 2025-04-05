April 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BIG WIN ON OPENING NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs won in grand fashion on Opening Day 14-6 over the Reading Fightin Phils. In the bottom of the first inning, the Fightins struck first after capitalizing on a fielding error by Sea Dogs' shortstop Mikey Romero. An RBI single by Caleb Ricketts extended the lead, 2-0. Aidan Miller blasted his first homer of the season to leadoff the bottom of the fifth inning. An RBI single by Hendry Mendez and fielder's choice plated two more runs, and Reading led 5-1. Portland would then explode with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Max Ferguson hit an RBI single to right field. Mark Kolozsvary was hit-by-a-pitch to bring home another run, Rosier then blasted a grand slam to put the Sea Dogs on top, 7-5. Mikey Romero went back-to-back with Rosier smashing his first homer of the year to right field and the Sea Dogs led, 8-5. In the top of the ninth inning, Portland worked two more bases loaded walks followed by an RBI double by Caden Rose and the Sea Dogs held on to win, 14-6.

LAST TIME SINCE WHEN It was the first time the Sea Dogs have won on Opening Day on the road since 2016 when they also beat the Fightin Phils, 3-1. Corey Rosier blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to put Portland ahead, 7-5. It was the first grand slam hit by a Sea Dog on Opening Day since David Hamilton in 2022.

WHERE IS EVERYONE FROM The Sea Dogs have players from three different countries; USA, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. In the United States, there are players from 11 different states, including five from Florida. Six players were born in the Dominican Republic.

LET'S TALK PROSPECTS Portland's highest rated prospect, Jhostynxon Garcia, checks in at No. 6 on MLB.com's list. Garcia split time across three levels in 2024 and led all Boston farmhands in homeruns (23), a new career high. "The Password" also set career highs in most other offensive categories, including: hits (118), doubles (24), runs (78), RBI (66), AVG (.286) and SLG (.526). Joining Garcia in the Top 10 of the prospect list are David Sandlin (No.9) and Connelly Early (No.10). Currently ranked as the No.2 pitching prospect in the organization, Sandlin also boasts the best slider in the Red Sox farm system according to Baseball America. After one start in Single-A Salem, Early made 23 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. Mikey Romero (No.11), Allan Castro (No.22) and Yordanny Monegro (No.23) are also among the organization's highest rated players on the Opening Day roster.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs, Hartford Yard Goats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies are all tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League after winning on Opening Night. Portland had the highest run differential of the night at +8. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Somerset Patriots and Fightin Phils all lost and are tied for second place in the division.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 5, 2007 - A foot of snow fell on Hadlock Field forcing the postponement of the Sea Dogs opener against the Connecticut Defenders.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He enters 2025 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 7 prospect and No. 2 pitching prospect. Sandlin is also rated by Baseball America as having the organization's best slider. He last pitched for the Sea Dogs on September 13th vs Binghamton and tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. He did not allow a run in the month of September.

