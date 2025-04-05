Yard Goats Fall 6-2 to Patriots

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats fell to the Somerset Patriots 6-2 at Dunkin' Park on Saturday afternoon. Somerset scored two runs on pairs of RBI-singles in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 4-0 lead. In the seventh inning, Rafael Flores hit a two-run home run to give Somerset their fifth and sixth runs. Hartford scored their two runs on RBI-singles from Jose Torres and Benny Montgomery in the sixth and seventh innings. Mason Albright pitched into the fifth inning, recording five strikeouts and one walk while being charged with one run. Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt pitched three and one-third scoreless innings, walking one and striking out seven while allowing just one hit in a Major League rehab appearance with the Patriots.

In the fifth inning, Somerset scored two runs off Yard Goats reliever Matt Tuner on a pair of RBI-singles from Max Burt and Spencer Jones, giving the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Somerset scored two more runs on a pair of RBI-singles from Jared Wegner and Max Burt, making the score 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hartford got on the board when Jose Torres roped an RBI-single into left field off Somerset reliever Edgar Barclay that scored Zach Kokaska, making it a 4-1 ballgame.

In the seventh inning, Rafael Flores hit a two-run home run to left field, his 1st of the season, extending the Somerset lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Benny Montgomery lined an RBI-single into right field that scored Jose Cordova, making the score 6-2.

The Yard Goats conclude their series against the New York Yankees affiliate Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon April 6th (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and Kid Run the Bases Day!! RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Trent Sellers who gets the start for the Patriots. The game will be televised live on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.