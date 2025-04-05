Dotel Dazzles in Saturday Defeat

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Making his Double-A debut, Curve starter Wilber Dotel tossed five scoreless innings, however, Altoona dropped their second straight game to the Chesapeake Baysox, 2-0, on Saturday evening at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Dotel allowed just two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out four against the Baysox. Dotel and Derek Diamond combined to set down 17 straight hitters from the second inning through the seventh. Chesapeake broke through with two runs in the eighth against Diamond, using four hits in the inning to account for the game's only runs. Carter Young and Anthony Servideo had run-scoring hits in the frame.

Jaden Woods wrapped up an otherwise solid evening on the mound for the Curve with a scoreless ninth inning. After walking ten Baysox in the season opener on Friday night, Curve pitchers did not walk a batter on Saturday.

Altoona's offense was limited to just three hits and five walks. Zach Fruit, Peter Van Loon and Dylan Heid combined for the shutout win for Chesapeake, striking out ten batters.

Mitch Jebb went 1-for-3 with a walk out of the leadoff spot and Shawn Ross picked up a hit and a walk in his team debut. Brenden Dixon picked up a double to account for Altoona's lone extra base hit.

The Curve wrap up their series with the Baysox on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Altoona sends LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound with Chesapeake slated to start RHP Trace Bright.

