Pair of Four-Spots Power Erie in Rout

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (2-0) scored eight early runs and coasted to a 10-1 win over Harrisburg (0-2).

Erie plated four first-inning runs with two out. With two out and the bases empty, Max Anderson blasted his first Double-A home run against Senators starter Dustin Saenz, giving Erie a 1-0 lead. Justice Bigbie followed with a single and wound up scoring when Saenz walked the next three hitters, Jake Holton, Ben Malgeri, and Eduardo Valencia. Saenz departed after Valencia's run-scoring walk. Brady Allen faced Miguel Gomez, and his ground ball plated two more runs when Senators shortstop Cortland Lawson made a throwing error, making it 4-0.

In the second inning, Erie put a second-straight four-spot on the board. Carlos Mendoza and Trei Cruz started the frame with singles. Anderson then punched a double to score Mendoza and make it 5-0. Bigbie followed with a three-run homer, giving Erie an early 8-0 lead.

Tigers No. 9 prospect Jaden Hamm cruised through four scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Hamm allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six in his four frames.

Dylan Smith and Drew Sommers each notched two scoreless innings in relief. Smith (1-0) earned the win over Saenz (0-1).

Erie tacked on a pair of runs against Tyler Schoff in the seventh inning. Anderson was at third base with two out following his third hit. Malgeri tripled him home, making it 9-0. Valencia followed with an RBI single, making it 10-0.

Matt Seelinger surrendered a ninth-inning run - the first earned run allowed by Erie this season - on Joe Naranjo's run-scoring groundout to plate C.J. Stubbs and make it 10-1.

The three-game season-opening series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Tigers No. 17 prospect Jake Miller makes his season debut against Nationals No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.