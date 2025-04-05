Pair of Four-Spots Power Erie in Rout
April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (2-0) scored eight early runs and coasted to a 10-1 win over Harrisburg (0-2).
Erie plated four first-inning runs with two out. With two out and the bases empty, Max Anderson blasted his first Double-A home run against Senators starter Dustin Saenz, giving Erie a 1-0 lead. Justice Bigbie followed with a single and wound up scoring when Saenz walked the next three hitters, Jake Holton, Ben Malgeri, and Eduardo Valencia. Saenz departed after Valencia's run-scoring walk. Brady Allen faced Miguel Gomez, and his ground ball plated two more runs when Senators shortstop Cortland Lawson made a throwing error, making it 4-0.
In the second inning, Erie put a second-straight four-spot on the board. Carlos Mendoza and Trei Cruz started the frame with singles. Anderson then punched a double to score Mendoza and make it 5-0. Bigbie followed with a three-run homer, giving Erie an early 8-0 lead.
Tigers No. 9 prospect Jaden Hamm cruised through four scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Hamm allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six in his four frames.
Dylan Smith and Drew Sommers each notched two scoreless innings in relief. Smith (1-0) earned the win over Saenz (0-1).
Erie tacked on a pair of runs against Tyler Schoff in the seventh inning. Anderson was at third base with two out following his third hit. Malgeri tripled him home, making it 9-0. Valencia followed with an RBI single, making it 10-0.
Matt Seelinger surrendered a ninth-inning run - the first earned run allowed by Erie this season - on Joe Naranjo's run-scoring groundout to plate C.J. Stubbs and make it 10-1.
The three-game season-opening series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Tigers No. 17 prospect Jake Miller makes his season debut against Nationals No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Baysox Offense Bears Fruit Late in Saturday Shutout Win over Curve - Chesapeake Baysox
- Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025 - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Fall 6-2 to Patriots - Hartford Yard Goats
- Pair of Four-Spots Power Erie in Rout - Erie SeaWolves
- Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- Cats, Ponies Postponed Saturday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game at New Hampshire Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- April 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Clarke Schmidt Scheduled to Commence MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.