Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025
April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 6-2 in Hartford, CT.
Somerset's pitching staff struck out 16 batters in the game between four pitchers. Offensively, the Patriots strung together 11 hits, including four for extra bases.
RHP Clarke Schmidt (3.1 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 7 K) commenced a Major League rehab assignment and struck out seven batters out of 12 faced.
Schmidt threw 52 pitches, landing 37 for strikes, and threw one pitch to his final batter, Juan Guerrero, before being removed from the game.
LHP Edgar Barclay (3.0 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K) earned the Patriots' first winning decision of the season, picking up for Schmidt to pitch the middle innings of the game.
RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K) put the finishing touches on the game with two perfect innings in his Double-A debut.
1B Rafael Flores (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR) smacked the Patriots' first home run of the season in the seventh inning to extend Somerset's lead to 6-1. Through two games this season, Flores is now 4-for-9 (.444 BA).
CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, 2. K) reached base in three consecutive plate appearances during the game and collected his first hit of the season on a double in the third inning.
3B Max Burt (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R) gave the Patriots' their initial lead with an RBI-single in the third inning, followed by another RBI-single in the fourth inning that extended the lead to 4-0.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Clarke Schmidt
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Baysox Offense Bears Fruit Late in Saturday Shutout Win over Curve - Chesapeake Baysox
- Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025 - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Fall 6-2 to Patriots - Hartford Yard Goats
- Pair of Four-Spots Power Erie in Rout - Erie SeaWolves
- Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- Cats, Ponies Postponed Saturday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game at New Hampshire Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- April 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Clarke Schmidt Scheduled to Commence MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025
- Clarke Schmidt Scheduled to Commence MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday
- Spencer Jones Headlines Somerset's 2025 Break Camp Roster
- Jersey Diners Coffee Blend Created in Partnership with Ambee Coffee
- YES Network Games Highlight Somerset Patriots 2025 Broadcast Schedule