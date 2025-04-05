Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Clarke Schmidt

The Somerset Patriots picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 6-2 in Hartford, CT.

Somerset's pitching staff struck out 16 batters in the game between four pitchers. Offensively, the Patriots strung together 11 hits, including four for extra bases.

RHP Clarke Schmidt (3.1 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 7 K) commenced a Major League rehab assignment and struck out seven batters out of 12 faced.

Schmidt threw 52 pitches, landing 37 for strikes, and threw one pitch to his final batter, Juan Guerrero, before being removed from the game.

LHP Edgar Barclay (3.0 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K) earned the Patriots' first winning decision of the season, picking up for Schmidt to pitch the middle innings of the game.

RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K) put the finishing touches on the game with two perfect innings in his Double-A debut.

1B Rafael Flores (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR) smacked the Patriots' first home run of the season in the seventh inning to extend Somerset's lead to 6-1. Through two games this season, Flores is now 4-for-9 (.444 BA).

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, 2. K) reached base in three consecutive plate appearances during the game and collected his first hit of the season on a double in the third inning.

3B Max Burt (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R) gave the Patriots' their initial lead with an RBI-single in the third inning, followed by another RBI-single in the fourth inning that extended the lead to 4-0.

