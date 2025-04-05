Sea Dogs Win Second Straight

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-0) won their second-straight game over the Reading Fightin Phils (0-2) 7-4 on Saturday night. With the win, the Sea Dogs are in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Luis Ravelo recorded a multi-hit game in his first game of the year, including driving home a team-high two runs. Alex Hoppe tossed 1.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits while striking out two.

Portland was first to strike in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Ravelo, Caden Rose, Corey Rosier and Ahbram Liendo hit four consecutive singles, and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0.

The Sea Dogs plated another run in the top of the third inning. After drawing a leadoff walk and stealing second base, Max Ferguson scored on a fielding error by Reading's third baseman, Luis Verdugo, extending Portland's lead.

A two-run home run by Paul McIntosh in the fourth inning put the Fightin Phils on the board, 4-2.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia drew a lead-off walk and came around to score on a passed ball by the catcher, McIntosh, adding to Portland's tally. The Sea Dogs scored their final two runs on a two-run double by Ravelo in the seventh inning.

Reading struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning. After back-to-back walks issued to Robert Moore and Leandro Pineda, they scored on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony and a sacrifice fly by McIntosh and fell to the Sea Dogs, 7-4.

RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 3.60 ERA) earned his first win of the season tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three. RHP Gabe Mosser (0-1, 5.40 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.1 innings allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out five. RHP Zach Bryant (1) earned the save recording the final out of the game.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet tomorrow, Sunday, April 6th for the series finale beginning at 3:15pm. LHP Connelly Early (NR) will start for Portland while Reading will send RHP Griff McGarry (NR) to the mound.

