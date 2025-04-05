Squirrels Fall Behind Early, Lose to 'Ducks

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 8-3, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (0-2) fell behind, 6-0, through the first three innings to the RubberDucks (2-0).

Against Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 0-1) in the top of the first, C.J. Kayfus hit an RBI triple and Jorge Burgos added a two-run homer to open a 3-0 lead.

Travis Bazzana belted his first Double-A homer, a two-run shot, in the top of the second to extend Akron's lead to 5-0. Cameron Barstad singled in a run in third and Kayfus hit an RBI double in the sixth to open a 7-0 lead.

Richmond broke the shutout in the seventh. Diego Velasquez scored on a wild pitch and Zach Morgan hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Justin Wishkoski worked a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Flying Squirrels within four.

Burgos extended Akron's lead back to five runs in the top of the ninth with a run-scoring groundout.

Akron starter Austin Peterson allowed one hit over four scoreless innings. Ross Carver (Win, 1-0) threw two scoreless frames and struck out three.

