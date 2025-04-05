Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game at New Hampshire Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday

April 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - Saturday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Sunday with the first game getting underway at 12:30 p.m.

All Rumble Ponies games can be heard on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM. The NYCM Insurance Pregame Show will get underway at 12:15 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.