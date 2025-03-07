Fisher Cats Foundation Announces Inaugural Fairway Classic, Presented by Delta Dental

March 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats proudly announce the inaugural Fisher Cats Foundation Fairway Classic, presented by Delta Dental. The event will take place at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown, New Hampshire on Monday, May 5, and features an opportunity to play alongside Fisher Cats players and coaches, as well as fellow fans and local partners.

"We're thrilled to bring an event like this to our New Hampshire community for the first time," said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. "This offers an exciting opportunity for our fans and partners to hit the links with Fisher Cats players and coaches for a great cause, and we're hopeful this event is here to stay."

Benefits from the participation of fans and sponsors will support the Fisher Cats Foundation, including Dartmouth Children's Hospital, local first responders fund and the Fisher Cats Scholarship program. The event will include a meet-and-greet with members of the 2025 Fisher Cats players and coaches. Registration on the morning of the tournament on May 5 will begin at 7 AM EDT at Stonebridge Country Club, with a shotgun start at 8:30 AM EDT.

Registration forms are available now. More information on the tournament, including sponsorship and golf opportunities, can be found here.

Opening Day 2025 for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats is Friday, April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

