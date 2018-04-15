River Cats Blow Past Rainiers, 12-7

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Tacoma Rainiers (4-6) dropped an offensive battle with the Sacramento River Cats (5-5), 12-7, on Saturday night at Raley Field.

First baseman Cameron Perkins powered the Rainiers offense, going 4-for-5 with one run and two RBI singles. Left fielder Ian Miller (2x4, 2B) also collected multiple hits.

Infielder Cesar Izturis Jr., son of former Major League All-Star infielder Cesar Izturis, made his Triple-A debut as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning and swatted an RBI double in his first at-bat of the night.

Rainiers starting pitcher Max Povse (0-2) worked 3.0 innings and allowed six runs on five hits (one home run) while taking the loss. Over 77 pitches (47 strikes), he tallied five strikeouts and issued four walks.

Left-hander Dario Alvarez notched a productive outing from the Rainiers bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.

Right-hander Christian Bergman (1-0, 0.00) starts for Tacoma in game three of the series on Sunday afternoon. Sacramento will put right-hander Jose Flores (0-0, 1.80) on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

