OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 15, 2018

April 15, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





New Orleans Baby Cakes (4-6) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-1)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game #9 of 140/Home #6 of 70 (5-0)

Pitching Probables: NO-LHP Adam Conley (0-2, 21.21) vs. OKC-RHP Zach Neal (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, April 15, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to add to their six-game winning streak when they continue their series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. A win today would give the Dodgers their longest winning streak since winning seven straight games June 30-July 6, 2016. Today is a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday, and the Dodgers will hold a special ceremony honoring Jackie Robinson. New Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is scheduled to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Last Game: Rocky Gale laid down a walk-off squeeze bunt to give the Dodgers a 3-2 come-from-behind win Saturday night against New Orleans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers scored three runs over the final two innings, including a two-run homer by Alex Verdugo in the eighth inning that tied the score, 2-2. In the bottom of the ninth inning with one out, Travis Taijeron drew a walk. Jake Peter's single to right field moved Taijeron to third base. Gale came up and placed a sacrifice bunt near the pitcher's mound to bring home Taijeron for the Dodgers' second walk-off win of 2018. New Orleans built a 2-0 lead through the first three innings on a RBI groundout by Eric Campbell in the second inning and a RBI double by Rafael Ortega in the third inning. Oklahoma City starting pitcher Alec Asher made his Dodger debut, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits over 3.0 innings with one strikeout. Dodgers relievers Guillermo Moscoso, Adam Liberatore and Daniel Hudson (1-0) then combined to pitch six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Jumbo Diaz (0-2) was charged with the loss for New Orleans.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Zach Neal (0-0) makes his second start for OKC this afternoon...He pitched 4.0 innings April 10 against Round Rock in OKC, allowing two runs and five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a no decision...Neal signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in January after spending the last five seasons in the Oakland organization...His contract was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers April 3 and he pitched in relief that night in Arizona (IP, 2 H, ER, 0 BB, 0 K). He was designated for assignment April 5 and outrighted to OKC April 6...Neal spent the majority of last season with Triple-A Nashville, posting a 4-8 record over 21 appearances (16 starts). He pitched 99.0 innings with 43 strikeouts against 10 walks and a 4.82 ERA...Neal made his MLB debut May 11, 2016 with Oakland at Boston and went on to appear in 24 games (six starts) with Oakland that season. His 0.77 walks per nine innings (based on a minimum of 70.0 IP) were the second-lowest in the Majors and third-lowest in Athletics history...Neal has made 31 career ML appearances (six starts), going 2-4 with two saves and a 4.94 ERA...Neal was selected by the Florida Marlins in the 17th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the University of Oklahoma where he was part of OU's 2010 College World Series team...Neal makes his ninth appearance and seventh start against New Orleans today (2-2, 3.15 ERA). Last season with Nashville, Neal went 1-1 against the Baby Cakes, posting a 1.13 ERA over 16.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts in four appearances (three starts).

Against the Baby Cakes: 2018: 2-0 2017: 6-9 All-time: 171-147 At OKC: 91-70

The Dodgers and Baby Cakes are meeting for their first series of 2018...New Orleans won the 2017 series, 9-6, marking their first season series win against Oklahoma City since 2011 and just their second against Oklahoma City since 2006. The Dodgers won two of the first three meetings, but went on to lose six of the next eight meetings and then split the final four-game set of the season. The Baby Cakes went 5-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2017, marking the fifth time in the last seven seasons New Orleans finished .500 or better in OKC...New Orleans had a slight edge in scoring, 67-66, while the Dodgers outhit New Orleans, 120-114...Willie Calhoun paced OKC with 15 hits and batted .405 over 11 games. Edwin Rios and Alex Verdugo each had 10 RBI in the series and Rios hit three homers. Max Muncy batted .406 (13x32) with five extra-base hits, nine runs, five RBI and nine walks against three strikeouts.

Out of the Gates: Oklahoma City is 7-1 overall to start 2018, giving the Dodgers their best start to a season through the first eight games since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998...The Dodgers are 5-0 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to match their best home start ever since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998. OKC also started the 2006 season 5-0.

Mound Men: The Dodgers have held their opponent to three or fewer runs in six of the first eight games, posting a 2.19 ERA thus far. Over the last 38.0 innings, the pitching staff has allowed seven runs (six earned)...OKC starting pitchers have combined to post a 2.41 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP) and have held opponents to a .203 average (27x133). The rotation also currently has a 4/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (36 K/9 BB)...OKC relievers have combined to hold opponents scoreless and to eight hits over their last 18.1 innings with 22 strikeouts. For the season, the bullpen has an aggregate 1.93 ERA and has racked up 42 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

Teach Me How to Dougie: Alex Verdugo went 3-for-4 at the plate Saturday night with a double and homer for his third multi-hit game of the season and first three-hit night of 2018. Last season he had a team-best 13 games with three or more hits...All four of Verdugo's RBI this year are the result of a pair of game-tying, two-run hits in the eighth inning or later. In addition to last night's two-run homer that tied the game in the eighth inning, he evened the score in the ninth inning Tuesday against Round Rock with a two-run single...His 11 hits through his first eight games of the season currently ranks second on the team, and he is tied for the team lead with seven runs scored.

Oh Henry!: Henry Ramos tripled Saturday night and is now 7-for-13 over his last three games after starting the season 2-for-16. He went 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with five RBI, and he connected on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning. The outfielder leads the Dodgers with eight RBI this season...Today is Ramos' 26th birthday.

Dominant Donovan: Donovan Solano did not play yesterday, but entering today he has collected three straight multi-hit games, going 8-for-12. In his last game Friday, he delivered a 3-for-5 performance with a double, RBI and run scored. He now has 10 total hits through his first six games with the Dodgers, along with four RBI and four runs scored.

Ya Better Call Taijeron: Travis Taijeron has cooled down a bit at the plate but is still consistently finding his way on base. Through his first eight games, Taijeron is 7-for-17 with four doubles, four RBI, a team-leading six walks and six runs scored. He has reached base in 14 of his first 24 plate appearances, and his .583 on-base percentage is second-best in the PCL.

RISP Management: Last night the Dodgers held New Orleans 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The "Cakes are just 1-for-18 with RISP to start the series, and OKC has held its opponents 3-for-31 with RISP over the first five games of the current homestand.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS (ALL TIMES CENTRAL)

DATE TIME OPPONENT OKC PITCHER OPPONENT PITCHER

Monday, April 16 7:05 p.m. New Orleans RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00) RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 1.50)

Tuesday, April 17 7:05 p.m. at Round Rock LHP Manny Bañuelos (1-0, 1.80) TBA

Wednesday, April 18 11:35 a.m. at Round Rock RHP Brock Stewart (1-0, 2.38) TBA

Thursday, April 19 7:05 p.m. at Round Rock RHP Alec Asher (0-0, 3.00) TBA

