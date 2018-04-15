Grizzlies score three in eighth, defeat Aces 4-1

The Fresno Grizzlies (7-3) won their fourth straight game, defeating the Reno Aces (4-6) 4-1 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has now won seven of their past eight games. Led by Tyler White (2-for-3), the Grizzlies tallied three runs in the bottom of the eighth off of Aces' reliever Stefan Crichton (0-1).

Reno took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Socrates Brito hit an inside- the-park home run. Fresno tied the game at one in the bottom of the fourth when White hit a sacrifice fly to right. The Grizzlies grabbed a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Tony Kemp (1-for-2) walked, then stole second and advanced to third on a fly ball to right. He would trot home on a laser double by Kyle Tucker (2-for-4). Moments later, White hammered a two-run homer to dead center, scoring Tucker. It was his second consecutive day with a bomb and his third versus Reno pitching.

The three-run advantage was all Grizzly reliever Andrew Thome (2-0) needed. He struck out two in a clean ninth and picked up the win. Fresno starter Rogelio Armenteros (no decision) went seven stellar innings, giving up five hits, one run (earned), walking one and striking out eight. Reno starter Kris Medlenalso did not factor in the decision. He went five and two-third innings, allowing four hits, one run (earned), walking a pair and punching out five.

Both teams get a quick turnaround for game three of the four game series with a 1:05 PT start. Fresno LHP Kent Emanuel (1-0, 1.80) faces off with Reno RHP Braden Shipley (2-0, 2.38).

