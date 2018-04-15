Bees Sting Isotopes for Third Straight Loss

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Bees (6-4) handed the Isotopes (5-5) their third straight loss as Albuquerque fell to Salt Lake, 9-4, on Saturday evening at Isotopes Park. With the loss, the Isotopes have fallen out of first place for just the third time this season.

Rockies right-hander Jeff Hoffman got the start for the Isotopes. It was the second rehab outing of the season for the 25-year-old, his first with Triple-A Albuquerque. Hoffman suffered the loss after allowing three runs over his 3.1 innings on the mound. The righty ended the evening with four strikeouts and two walks on 62 pitches.

Hoffman was followed out of the bullpen by fellow righty Chris Jensen who had a rough outing. Jensen allowed six runs on nine hits in his 4.1 innings of work, raising his ERA to 7.71 on the year.

At the plate, first baseman Jordan Patterson connected on his second home run in as many nights, finishing the night 2-for-4 at the dish.

Noel Cuevas also recorded his second triple in as many night, his third three-base hit of the season. The Isotopes as a team have now registered seven triples in 10 games.

Albuquerque and Salt Lake continue their four-game set Sunday afternoon from Isotopes Park. Isotopes lefty David Holberg will toe the rubber while the Bees turn to fellow southpaw John Lamb. First pitch from Isotopes Park is set for 1:35 p.m.

