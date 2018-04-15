Salt Lake Slugs Past Albuquerque

April 15, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees earned their third straight win with a 9-4 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night.

Salt Lake delivered five RBI doubles and a pair of two run homers in a twelve hit attack. The Bees trailed 1-0 in the third inning when David Fletcher drew a two out walk and scored on a two run blast by Jose Miguel Fernandez. They extended the lead to 4-1 in fourth on run scoring doubles by Ryan Schimpf, who snapped an 0 for 15 skid, and Zach Houchins.

Albuquerque scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to pull to within one, but Salt Lake got one of those runs back in the sixth on another RBI double by Schimpf. They would break the game open in the eighth on RBI doubles by Ben Revere and Juan Graterol and a two run homer by Houchins, who led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in. Schimpf added two doubles and two RBI, while Revere and Graterol each chipped in with two hits and one run batted in.

Salt Lake starter Osmer Morales (1-0) earned the win, as he went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Taylor Cole worked the next three innings and allowed just one run on three hits with three strikeouts and Akeel Morris pitched a scoreless ninth and closed out the game with back to back strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.