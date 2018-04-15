Medlen Dominant in Aces 4-1 Loss

April 15, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Fresno, CA - Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run. Unfortunately for Medlen, the bullpen struggles from early in the season carried over into Saturday night. The Aces bullpen allowed two home runs and three total runs in 2.1 innings of work. Stefan Crichton took the loss, his first of the season.

Offensively, the Aces were led by Socrates Brito who has continued to swing a hot bat through 10 games this season. Brito jumped on a Armenteros fastball in the top of the first inning for an inside-the-park home run. The homer was Brito's second of the inside-the-park variety in his Aces career. Anthony Recker chipped in a two-for-three performance, but one run was not enough to stop the Grizzlies. A three-run bottom of the 8th solidified the victory and keeps Fresno in first place in the Pacific Northern Division.

Top Performers - Reno

Kris Medlen (5.2 IP, 4 H, 5 K, 1 R) Socrates Brito (1-for-3, HR) Anthony Recker (2-for-3)

Top Performers - Fresno

Tyler White (2-for-3, 3 RBI, HR) Kyler Tucker (2-for-4, R, RBI) Rogelio Armenteros (7.0 IP, 5 H, 8 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday April 15 Fresno

Grizzlies RHP Braden Shipley (2-0, 2.38 VS.

LHP Kent Emanuel (1-0, 1.08) 1:05 PM KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Running Burrito: Socrates Brito hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the first inning tonight, the second of his Aces career. The last inside-the-park home run was hit by Jeremy Hazelbaker at Greater Nevada Field. Brito's homer tonight was the first hit by an Aces player not to come at Greater Nevada Field.

Good Parenting: The Arizona Diamondbacks are 11-3 to start the 2018 season. Former Aces outfielder A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 tonight against the Los Angeles with two home runs. While with Reno, Pollock hit just six home runs in 130 games.

Good News Coming: RHP Braden Shipley will take the mound tomorrow afternoon looking for his third consecutive victory of the 2018 campaign. The Nevada alum defeated Fresno on Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field April 5. Shipley went 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out three.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.