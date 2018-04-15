Chihuahuas Shock Las Vegas by Rallying from 7-0 Deficit

The El Paso Chihuahuas tied the team record for biggest comeback win Saturday, beating the Las Vegas 51s 11-7. El Paso trailed 7-0 at the end of two innings and scored in each of the next four frames, plating 11 unanswered runs, to go ahead 11-7. Neither team scored in the final three innings. It was the third seven-run comeback win in team history, with all three games coming at home.

The Chihuahuas bullpen was excellent in the comeback effort, with four consecutive scoreless outings from Michael Mariot, Jonathan Aro, Buddy Baumann and Colten Brewer. El Paso pitching struck out 14 Las Vegas batters to set a season high for Ks in a game.

Diego Goris went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Schulz went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the win.

Team Records: Las Vegas (3-7), El Paso (6-4)

Next Game: Sunday, 1:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Mickey Jannis (0-1, 22.50) vs. El Paso LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 11 Las Vegas 7 - Saturday

WP: Aro (2-1)

LP: McGowan (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:18

Attn: 8,867

